The Kremlin has accused European powers of obstructing U.S. President Donald Trump's attempts to broker peace in Ukraine. Moscow has pledged to continue its operations until it perceives a genuine peace gesture from Kyiv.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated that the 'European party of war' was a stumbling block to U.S. and Russian peace efforts. He emphasized Russia's readiness to resolve the conflict politically and diplomatically, yet lamented a lack of reciprocal gestures from Kyiv.

Following eight years of conflict in eastern Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin initiated a military operation in February 2022. Russia claims control over nearly one-fifth of Ukraine, while European powers express skepticism about Putin's commitment to peace.

