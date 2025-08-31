Kremlin Accuses European Powers of Blocking Ukraine Peace Efforts
The Kremlin claims European powers hinder peace efforts in Ukraine, despite U.S. attempts. Russia will continue its operation, seeking genuine peace signals from Kyiv. Amidst ongoing conflicts and territorial advances, discussions of peace are marred by conflicting narratives from Russia and European nations.
The Kremlin has accused European powers of obstructing U.S. President Donald Trump's attempts to broker peace in Ukraine. Moscow has pledged to continue its operations until it perceives a genuine peace gesture from Kyiv.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated that the 'European party of war' was a stumbling block to U.S. and Russian peace efforts. He emphasized Russia's readiness to resolve the conflict politically and diplomatically, yet lamented a lack of reciprocal gestures from Kyiv.
Following eight years of conflict in eastern Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin initiated a military operation in February 2022. Russia claims control over nearly one-fifth of Ukraine, while European powers express skepticism about Putin's commitment to peace.
