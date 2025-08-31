Political Turmoil Over Maratha Quota Debate

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its critique of veteran politician Sharad Pawar, accusing him of neglecting the Maratha community's demand for reservations during his tenure. This criticism comes amid heightened tensions led by quota advocate Manoj Jarange, who has been vociferously challenging Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

On Sunday, Sharad Pawar's daughter, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, was met with protests at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, where Jarange's demonstration had been ongoing. Protestors expressed their dissatisfaction with Pawar's handling of the issue, particularly regarding his failure to act during his years in power.

The central controversy revolves around demands to amend the Constitution to lift a Supreme Court-enforced 52% cap on reservations, a move deemed necessary by Pawar. However, the BJP and dissenting public figures remain skeptical, questioning Pawar's previous inaction on this pivotal issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)