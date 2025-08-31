High-Stakes Elections: Bitter Battles for Bodoland Territorial Council
The BJP and its allies, UPPL and AGP, announced candidates for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council polls. The BJP is contesting 28 seats, UPPL all 40, and AGP four. The incumbent chief, Pramod Boro, leads UPPL's charge. Elections are set for September with results on the 26th.
The BJP and two key NDA allies, the UPPL and AGP, have declared their contenders for the imminent Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, engaging in fierce competition for control. The BJP has nominated candidates in 28 seats, while the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) plans to contest all 40 seats, and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has selected candidates for four segments.
United under the banner of the BJP-led NDA, the allies initially decided to compete separately in the upcoming BTC elections, scheduled for September 22. Notably, incumbent BTC chief Pramod Boro was among the key figures named by UPPL in its second list of 16 candidates, as the party seeks to regain leadership.
In the previous BTC elections, the UPPL secured 12 seats, while the ruling Bodoland People's Party (BPF) had a stronghold with 17. This time, the voters, numbering over 2.6 million, will cast their ballots across five districts, with results to be declared on September 26, promising an intense political showdown.
