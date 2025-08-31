Tensions Flare as Jitu Patwari's Convoy Attacked

On Sunday, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari faced an attack on his convoy by members of the Dhakad community in Ratlam. The assault came in response to alleged objectionable comments Patwari reportedly made about the group.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Rakesh Khakha, a formal complaint has led to charges against former Jaora Janpad president Ramvilas Dhakad and Mandal president Ashok Dhakad among others. The attackers displayed black flags and caused damage to a vehicle in the convoy.

In an attempt to de-escalate the situation, Patwari confronted the alleged attackers and clarified that he had not made any derogatory statements about the Dhakad community. The tension follows comments made by Patwari in a public meeting where he mentioned two past incidents involving Dhakad members in compromising situations.