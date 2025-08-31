Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera has accused the Election Commission of dismissing 89 lakh claims submitted by its booth level agents in Bihar concerning electoral irregularities. The Election Commission initially denied receiving such complaints, later clarifying issues were not submitted in the prescribed format. The Congress demands a re-conducting of the entire SIR exercise.

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera has leveled serious allegations against the Election Commission, accusing it of rejecting 89 lakh claims filed by its booth level agents in Bihar regarding electoral roll irregularities.

Addressing the media, Khera questioned the intentions of the Election Commission, urging that the Special Summary Revision (SIR) be repeated due to large-scale discrepancies.

In response, the Election Commission initially claimed that no such complaints were received, but later admitted the claims were not filed in the correct format. Despite denials, the demands for reviewing the voter roll continue to echo in political circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

