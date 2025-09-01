Kim Jong Un's Strategic Outreach: Weaponry, Diplomacy, and the China Connection

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected a crucial weapons factory last weekend, underscoring his commitment to accelerating missile production. This visit aligns with his upcoming attendance at a major military parade in China, marking an effort to display the unified front of North Korea, China, and Russia against U.S. efforts in Asia.

While the factory's specific location remains undisclosed by North Korean media, speculation points to Jagang province, a known munitions hub. The upcoming military event in Beijing, celebrating an important historical milestone, will be a show of solidarity, where Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin are among the 26 foreign leaders invited by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

South Korean media suggest Kim could head to China soon, amidst heightened security measures at the border town of Dandong. His alignment with Russia has bolstered North Korea's international presence, shaping a broader foreign policy intended to challenge U.S. influence and foster closer ties with countries aligned against Washington.

