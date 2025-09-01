Modi and Putin Discuss Amidst India-US Tensions
Prime Minister Modi and President Putin engaged in discussions during the SCO summit in Tianjin amid strained India-US relations over Russian crude oil purchases. This conversation precedes Putin's scheduled visit to India, where topics like the Ukraine conflict and India-Russia cooperation are anticipated to be addressed.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in crucial discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday. The talks occurred against a tense backdrop of strained relations between India and the US, primarily due to India's acquisition of Russian crude oil.
Both world leaders were in Tianjin for the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), marking a significant occasion for diplomatic exchanges.
The leaders' conversations come at a pivotal moment, as President Putin is scheduled to visit India for further summit discussions, where the Ukraine conflict and vital aspects of India-Russia ties are expected to be prominent agenda topics.
