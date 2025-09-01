Left Menu

The Risks of Undermining U.S. Monetary Independence

ECB President Christine Lagarde cautioned that removing Federal Reserve leaders would pose serious global economic risks. She emphasized the importance of an independent U.S. monetary policy, warning that interference could destabilize the American and world economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 01-09-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 12:23 IST
The Risks of Undermining U.S. Monetary Independence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, has issued a stern warning about the potential implications of removing key figures from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Lagarde's remarks on Monday highlighted the potential dangers posed to both the U.S. and global economies.

In a Radio Classique interview, she stressed the necessity of maintaining an independent monetary policy in the United States. Reducing this independence, she argued, could lead to severe economic imbalances given America's influence over the global market.

These statements come in the wake of ongoing attacks from former U.S. President Donald Trump on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, alongside attempts to dismiss Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, amid disagreements over interest rate policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Calls for Safety and Diplomacy in Indonesia Amid Protests

China Calls for Safety and Diplomacy in Indonesia Amid Protests

 China
2
SC rejects PIL against nationwide roll out of 20 per cent Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP-20).

SC rejects PIL against nationwide roll out of 20 per cent Ethanol Blended Pe...

 India
3
Disaster Strikes: Cloudburst Devastates Warwan Valley, Relief Efforts Underway

Disaster Strikes: Cloudburst Devastates Warwan Valley, Relief Efforts Underw...

 India
4
Tragic Helicopter Crash Claims Five Lives in Gilgit-Baltistan

Tragic Helicopter Crash Claims Five Lives in Gilgit-Baltistan

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025