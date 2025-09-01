Left Menu

Modi Urges Peace in Ukraine Talks at SCO Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the Ukraine conflict swiftly. The talks were held during the annual SCO summit, highlighting the need for peace and the importance of India-Russia relations for global stability. Putin is expected to visit India in December.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tianjin | Updated: 01-09-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 12:26 IST
Modi Urges Peace in Ukraine Talks at SCO Summit
Prime Minister
  • Country:
  • China

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to swiftly end the Ukraine conflict, emphasizing humanity's cry for peace. The talks took place on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China.

Modi's remarks, broadcasted during the summit, highlighted India's hope for constructive progress in peace efforts in Ukraine. He stressed the urgency of ending the conflict and establishing lasting peace in the region.

Looking ahead, Modi expressed anticipation for Putin's upcoming December visit to India, reinforcing the enduring strength of India-Russia relations in contributing to global peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Calls for Safety and Diplomacy in Indonesia Amid Protests

China Calls for Safety and Diplomacy in Indonesia Amid Protests

 China
2
SC rejects PIL against nationwide roll out of 20 per cent Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP-20).

SC rejects PIL against nationwide roll out of 20 per cent Ethanol Blended Pe...

 India
3
Disaster Strikes: Cloudburst Devastates Warwan Valley, Relief Efforts Underway

Disaster Strikes: Cloudburst Devastates Warwan Valley, Relief Efforts Underw...

 India
4
Tragic Helicopter Crash Claims Five Lives in Gilgit-Baltistan

Tragic Helicopter Crash Claims Five Lives in Gilgit-Baltistan

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025