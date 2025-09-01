Modi Urges Peace in Ukraine Talks at SCO Summit

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to swiftly end the Ukraine conflict, emphasizing humanity's cry for peace. The talks took place on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China.

Modi's remarks, broadcasted during the summit, highlighted India's hope for constructive progress in peace efforts in Ukraine. He stressed the urgency of ending the conflict and establishing lasting peace in the region.

Looking ahead, Modi expressed anticipation for Putin's upcoming December visit to India, reinforcing the enduring strength of India-Russia relations in contributing to global peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)