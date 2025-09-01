From Gandhi to Ambedkar: A Legislative Journey

The 'Gandhi se Ambedkar' march signaled the conclusion of the Congress' 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, initiating from Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Monday. This pivotal event saw the participation of key political leaders including the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and others from the INDIA bloc.

The procession followed the extensive 14-day, 1,300-km-long 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', which highlighted electoral issues by traversing 110 assembly constituencies across 25 districts, symbolically ahead of the state elections. The march began with floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

As the procession progressed through notable locations in Patna, it underlined the yatra's emphasis on the alleged infringement on voting rights due to Bihar's electoral roll revisions. The journey concluded at the statue of B R Ambedkar, reinforcing the democratic commitments of the participating leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)