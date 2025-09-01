Left Menu

From Gandhi to Ambedkar: A Legislative Journey

The 'Gandhi se Ambedkar' march in Bihar marked the end of Congress' 'Vote Adhikar Yatra', a 14-day journey through numerous districts to promote voting rights. The event was led by prominent leaders like Rahul Gandhi and concluded at B R Ambedkar's statue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 01-09-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 12:30 IST
From Gandhi to Ambedkar: A Legislative Journey
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Gandhi se Ambedkar' march signaled the conclusion of the Congress' 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, initiating from Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Monday. This pivotal event saw the participation of key political leaders including the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and others from the INDIA bloc.

The procession followed the extensive 14-day, 1,300-km-long 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', which highlighted electoral issues by traversing 110 assembly constituencies across 25 districts, symbolically ahead of the state elections. The march began with floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

As the procession progressed through notable locations in Patna, it underlined the yatra's emphasis on the alleged infringement on voting rights due to Bihar's electoral roll revisions. The journey concluded at the statue of B R Ambedkar, reinforcing the democratic commitments of the participating leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Calls for Safety and Diplomacy in Indonesia Amid Protests

China Calls for Safety and Diplomacy in Indonesia Amid Protests

 China
2
SC rejects PIL against nationwide roll out of 20 per cent Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP-20).

SC rejects PIL against nationwide roll out of 20 per cent Ethanol Blended Pe...

 India
3
Disaster Strikes: Cloudburst Devastates Warwan Valley, Relief Efforts Underway

Disaster Strikes: Cloudburst Devastates Warwan Valley, Relief Efforts Underw...

 India
4
Tragic Helicopter Crash Claims Five Lives in Gilgit-Baltistan

Tragic Helicopter Crash Claims Five Lives in Gilgit-Baltistan

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025