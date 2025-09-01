Left Menu

'Gandhi to Ambedkar' March Faces Police Roadblock in Patna

The 'Gandhi se Ambedkar' march in Patna, led by Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders, was halted by police due to restricted areas. The march marked the end of Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra,' a campaign addressing voting rights issues in Bihar ahead of the state elections.

Updated: 01-09-2025 13:48 IST
The 'Gandhi se Ambedkar' march, a significant event led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, was abruptly stopped by police in Patna on Monday. The procession, concluding Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', had commenced from Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan.

Authorities cited restricted access beyond the Dak Bunglow crossing as the reason for halting the march. Patna SSP Kartikeya K Sharma said the procession could not proceed further, though discussions were underway to allow INDIA bloc leaders to pay homage at B R Ambedkar's statue near the high court.

Spanning 14 days and covering 25 districts, the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' aimed to shed light on voter rights issues in Bihar. As the march moved through Patna, it attracted enthusiastic crowds who showered flower petals and chanted slogans, showing support for the participating leaders.

