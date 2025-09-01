Left Menu

Karnataka Politics Heat Up Over 'Dharmasthala Chalo' Rally and Mysuru Dasara Controversy

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized the BJP's 'Dharmasthala Chalo' rally as politically motivated without any real benefit, dismissing their attempts at unifying Hindus. Controversy continued over inviting writer Banu Mushtaq for Dasara inauguration, with BJP demanding clarity on her stance towards Hindu deities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 01-09-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 14:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has slammed the BJP's 'Dharmasthala Chalo' rally, branding it as mere political maneuvering unlikely to confer any electoral advantage. Siddaramaiah asserted that the BJP's purported image of unifying Hindus was misguided, emphasizing, 'I'm also a Hindu.'

The rally, held by BJP leaders in Dharmasthala, was seen as a protest against an alleged smear campaign. The Chief Minister urged the opposition to cease what he termed as hypocrisy in politics, accusing them of failing to address the issue sooner.

In another controversy, the invitation of Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara festivities due to her past remarks has ruffled feathers. BJP leaders decried the decision, seeking clarification on her religious sentiments. Mushtaq claimed her statements were misunderstood, amid swiftly circulating social media clips.

(With inputs from agencies.)

