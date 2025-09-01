Maratha Quota Agitation Disrupts Mumbai's Daily Grind
Activist Manoj Jarange's hunger strike for Maratha quota at Mumbai's Azad Maidan is intensifying. Hundreds gather, causing traffic chaos. Officials divert traffic and suspend buses. Maharashtra's government seeks a legal solution, urging protesters to minimize disruption while heavy police presence maintains order.
Activist Manoj Jarange has intensified his hunger strike at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, demanding a 10 percent quota for the Maratha community. This protest has mobilized hundreds, causing significant traffic congestion in south Mumbai.
As protesters filled areas around the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, police redirected vehicles, while BEST suspended or rerouted bus services to manage the chaos. The government's assurance of seeking a legal resolution to the Maratha quota issue has yet to pacify the agitated crowds.
Meanwhile, the economic heart of Mumbai faces disruption, with heavy police deployed to maintain order. The government plans further discussions to ensure their actions withstand judicial scrutiny, even as commuters face daily inconveniences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
