Kharge Accuses Modi of 'Vote Chori' Amid Bihar Election Tensions
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting 'vote chori' in the Bihar elections, predicting the NDA government’s fall. He criticized Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for aligning with BJP-RSS. His comments followed the 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' highlighting alleged voter rights assaults.
In a recent political outcry, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of engaging in 'vote chori' to sway the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. Kharge expressed confidence that the NDA's double engine government would soon be replaced by a coalition representing the poor and underprivileged communities.
Kharge also criticized Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, suggesting his alliance with the BJP and RSS contradicts his past socialist ideologies. Kharge predicted that Kumar would eventually be sidelined by the RSS-BJP's political ambitions.
The allegations were announced after the INDIA bloc's 'Vote Adhikar Yatra,' a significant campaign led by Rahul Gandhi. The march called attention to the alleged suppression of voting rights in Bihar and saw participation from several political leaders across the country.
