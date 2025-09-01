Left Menu

Taiwan Condemns China's Costly WWII Anniversary Commemoration

Taiwan has criticized China's extravagant expenditure on World War II's 80th anniversary commemoration, highlighting the narrative conflict between the two. While China claims credit for wartime efforts, Taiwan insists most fighting was done by the Republic of China forces. The commemoration's cost, over 36 billion yuan, is criticized amidst China's internal issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 16:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Taiwan has accused China of spending excessively on World War II's 80th anniversary celebrations, drawing a stark contrast between Beijing and Taipei's historical narratives. The Chinese Communist Party is criticized for claiming undue credit in wartime efforts primarily led by the Republic of China forces.

Speaking at a Taipei seminar, Shen Yu-chung from Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council highlighted the celebration's exorbitant cost of over 36 billion yuan. He questioned China's priorities amid ongoing economic, labor, and social challenges, urging a reflection on the perception of Chinese citizens.

Despite the high costs involving military and operational expenses, including factory closures, Taiwanese officials express concerns over China's defense spending priorities. While Taiwan continues to assert its independence, the Kuomintang party reinforces historical truths against Beijing's narrative claims.

