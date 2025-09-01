Taiwan has accused China of spending excessively on World War II's 80th anniversary celebrations, drawing a stark contrast between Beijing and Taipei's historical narratives. The Chinese Communist Party is criticized for claiming undue credit in wartime efforts primarily led by the Republic of China forces.

Speaking at a Taipei seminar, Shen Yu-chung from Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council highlighted the celebration's exorbitant cost of over 36 billion yuan. He questioned China's priorities amid ongoing economic, labor, and social challenges, urging a reflection on the perception of Chinese citizens.

Despite the high costs involving military and operational expenses, including factory closures, Taiwanese officials express concerns over China's defense spending priorities. While Taiwan continues to assert its independence, the Kuomintang party reinforces historical truths against Beijing's narrative claims.