GPS Interference on EU President's Flight Raises Concerns
The plane carrying European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen faced GPS jamming while heading to Bulgaria, raising fears of external interference. The EU spokesperson confirmed the safe landing and pointed towards Russia as a suspected cause. Investigations by Bulgarian authorities are underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 01-09-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 16:02 IST
Tension escalates as the plane of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen encountered GPS jamming en route to Bulgaria, an EU spokesperson confirmed on Monday.
The incident, which initially surfaced through media reports, has led to suspicions of deliberate interference by Russia. Despite the electronic disruption, the aircraft landed safely in Bulgaria.
Authorities in Bulgaria are probing the situation, with concerns mounting over potential geopolitical ramifications of such acts of interference.
Russia is suspected of jamming the radar of EU leader's plane above Bulgaria, a European official says, reports AP.
European Commission President's Plane Forced to Land Using Paper Maps Amid Suspected Russian Interference