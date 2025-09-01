Left Menu

GPS Interference on EU President's Flight Raises Concerns

The plane carrying European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen faced GPS jamming while heading to Bulgaria, raising fears of external interference. The EU spokesperson confirmed the safe landing and pointed towards Russia as a suspected cause. Investigations by Bulgarian authorities are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 01-09-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 16:02 IST
GPS Interference on EU President's Flight Raises Concerns
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Tension escalates as the plane of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen encountered GPS jamming en route to Bulgaria, an EU spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

The incident, which initially surfaced through media reports, has led to suspicions of deliberate interference by Russia. Despite the electronic disruption, the aircraft landed safely in Bulgaria.

Authorities in Bulgaria are probing the situation, with concerns mounting over potential geopolitical ramifications of such acts of interference.

TRENDING

1
Starmer Strengthens Team with Economic Powerhouses

Starmer Strengthens Team with Economic Powerhouses

 Global
2
Police Crack Down on Cyber Slavery Racket Trafficking Youths to Myanmar

Police Crack Down on Cyber Slavery Racket Trafficking Youths to Myanmar

 India
3
Kimi Antonelli: A Rising Star in Formula One Amidst Controversy

Kimi Antonelli: A Rising Star in Formula One Amidst Controversy

 Global
4
Kim Jong Un Joins Diplomacy Parade in Beijing

Kim Jong Un Joins Diplomacy Parade in Beijing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025