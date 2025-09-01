BJP's Somaiya Claims Attack Allegations Amid Protest
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleged an attack during his visit to Sillod, while police countered it was merely a protest involving black flags. Somaiya was in the town after submitting evidence of fraudulent birth certificates. Police detained and charged protesters for public obstruction.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 16:17 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya claimed on Monday that he was attacked during a visit to Sillod town, where he had submitted evidence of fraudulent birth certificates to the assistant collector's office.
Despite these allegations, local police reported that the incident involved protesters showing black flags, with no attack occurring.
The police detained individuals involved in the protest and charged them for unauthorized vehicle obstruction and assembly in a public place.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Can't say law and order has collapsed: CM Fadnavis on Maratha quota protest-related incidents.
Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Army Misuse in Protest Stage Dismantling
Protests Ignite Over Health Workers' Regularisation Controversy in Nagaland
Administration will implement High Court directives on Jarange-led Maratha quota protest: CM Fadnavis.
Bombay Court Demands End to Disruptive Maratha Quota Protest