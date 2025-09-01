Left Menu

BJP's Somaiya Claims Attack Allegations Amid Protest

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleged an attack during his visit to Sillod, while police countered it was merely a protest involving black flags. Somaiya was in the town after submitting evidence of fraudulent birth certificates. Police detained and charged protesters for public obstruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 16:17 IST
Kirit Somaiya
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya claimed on Monday that he was attacked during a visit to Sillod town, where he had submitted evidence of fraudulent birth certificates to the assistant collector's office.

Despite these allegations, local police reported that the incident involved protesters showing black flags, with no attack occurring.

The police detained individuals involved in the protest and charged them for unauthorized vehicle obstruction and assembly in a public place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

