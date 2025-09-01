Storm Forces Gaza-bound Flotilla's Return to Barcelona

The Global Sumud Flotilla, which embarked from Barcelona with the aim of challenging the Israeli blockade of Gaza, was forced to return to port due to severe weather conditions in Spain. The fleet, comprising around 20 boats from 44 countries, emphasized safety as the reason for the delay, with smaller vessels at risk amidst winds exceeding 56km/h.

The mission's postponement coincides with Israel's heightened offensive on Gaza City, which has curtailed food and essential supplies to the northern region of the Palestinian territory. Experts have recently expressed grave concerns over the dire food insecurity affecting half a million residents in Gaza, further spotlighted by the flotilla's symbolic departure and delayed journey.

The initiative received an enthusiastic send-off from pro-Palestinian supporters in Barcelona despite warnings of storms across Catalonia issued by Spain's weather agency, AEMET. Notable participants on the flotilla include environmental activist Greta Thunberg and ex-Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau, with backing from celebrities like Susan Sarandon. The convoy remains undeterred despite potential Israeli military interventions.

