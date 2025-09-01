Left Menu

Naidu Challenges YSRCP to Assembly Showdown

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu confronts the YSRCP MLAs, challenging them to attend the Assembly to debate which governance results in development versus devastation. He accused YSRCP of opposing TDP-led welfare initiatives and called them a 'fake party.' Naidu affirms NDA's capability to prove its welfare achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 01-09-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 16:26 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has issued an open challenge to the YSRCP MLAs, led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, urging them to attend the Assembly proceedings. He wants a debate on the impact of their governance, contesting which administration is responsible for development and which for devastation.

Speaking at a village meeting where he distributed welfare pensions in Thallapaka, Annamayya district, Naidu labeled the YSRCP as a 'fake party.' He emphasized his readiness to prove that the governance under his party and the TDP-led NDA government has extended impactful welfare programs.

Naidu accused the YSRCP leaders of undermining the government's initiatives and continuously opposing their efforts. He asserted the NDA's confidence in demonstrating the success and sincerity of these efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

