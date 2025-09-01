Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Targets Nitish Kumar in Corruption Allegation

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized Bihar CM Nitish Kumar as the 'Bhishma Pitamaha of corruption'. He accuses PM Modi and Amit Shah of undermining democracy in Bihar through electoral roll revisions, and claims that Bihar needs original leadership, calling the NDA's credibility into question ahead of the state polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 01-09-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 16:48 IST
In a fiery speech, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has taken aim at Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, dubbing him the 'Bhishma Pitamaha of corruption'. The critique arises from alleged irregularities within Kumar's administration, which Yadav argues are rampant and detrimental to governance.

Yadav did not hold back his criticism of national figures either, claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are working through the Election Commission to dismantle democratic processes, particularly in Bihar. He cited the special intensive revision of electoral rolls as evidence of their attempts to undermine the electoral framework.

Addressing a public rally, Yadav suggested that Nitish Kumar lacks vision for Bihar, alleging that the CM has repeatedly copied his development agendas. With upcoming assembly elections on the horizon, Yadav warned that the citizens of Bihar will soon deliver a verdict on the current government's integrity and leadership.

