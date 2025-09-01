Tejashwi Yadav Targets Nitish Kumar in Corruption Allegation

In a fiery speech, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has taken aim at Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, dubbing him the 'Bhishma Pitamaha of corruption'. The critique arises from alleged irregularities within Kumar's administration, which Yadav argues are rampant and detrimental to governance.

Yadav did not hold back his criticism of national figures either, claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are working through the Election Commission to dismantle democratic processes, particularly in Bihar. He cited the special intensive revision of electoral rolls as evidence of their attempts to undermine the electoral framework.

Addressing a public rally, Yadav suggested that Nitish Kumar lacks vision for Bihar, alleging that the CM has repeatedly copied his development agendas. With upcoming assembly elections on the horizon, Yadav warned that the citizens of Bihar will soon deliver a verdict on the current government's integrity and leadership.