Diplomacy and Debate: India's Strategic Talks with China

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sought to downplay the Congress' critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomatic meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, stressing the necessity of such engagements for international relations.

Sarma highlighted that while the Pahalgam terror attack garnered attention, diplomatic channels with China must remain open to discuss pressing matters. 'The prime minister will visit China, America, England, and other nations to foster international relations,' he remarked.

In spite of the BJP-led government facing backlash from Congress, the Modi-Xi talks aimed at expanding trade and tackling issues like terrorism, underscoring India's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and addressing global challenges.

