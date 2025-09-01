Left Menu

Kharge's Sharp Rebuke of Nitish Kumar and the Politics of 'Vote Chori'

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for aligning with BJP-RSS, accusing Prime Minister Modi of election manipulation. Kharge emphasized forming a new government representing marginalized communities and highlighted concerns over Modi's leadership and policies as Bihar nears state elections.

Kharge
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge launched a fierce critique of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing him of abandoning socialist ideals to align with BJP-RSS. Kharge warned Kumar would be discarded by the alliance, as Bihar heads toward state elections amidst allegations of vote manipulation spearheaded by Prime Minister Modi.

Kharge asserted that Bihar's 'double-engine' government, led by the BJP, is on the brink of collapse, with promises of a new administration focused on the poor, backwards, and Dalits. He criticized Modi for neglecting domestic issues like floods while focusing on international affairs.

The India bloc, led by Rahul Gandhi, recently concluded a 1300 km 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' to raise awareness about electoral integrity in Bihar. The march, demonstrating strong public support, culminated with leaders emphasizing the need to protect voting rights, strengthen democracy, and address the grievances of marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

