BJP's Dharmasthala Rally Sparks Demand for Central Probe

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday held a significant rally in Dharmasthala, calling for a central agency to investigate allegations of multiple murders, rapes, and burials in the temple town.

Nearly one lakh individuals from across Karnataka joined the demonstration, which the BJP labeled as a show of unity against what it views as an attempt to vilify the temple and its traditions. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, former Chief Minister Sadananda Gowda, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, and other senior leaders were present at the 'Dharmasthala Chalo' rally.

Speaking to the crowd, Vijayendra urged the Centre to transfer the case to either the CBI or the NIA, accusing the Congress government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, of failing to deliver justice to the Hindu community. He questioned the credibility of the state-formed Special Investigation Team (SIT) and assured the family of a girl, allegedly raped and murdered in 2012, of the party's continued push for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)