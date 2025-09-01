Left Menu

BJP's Dharmasthala Rally Sparks Demand for Central Probe

The BJP organized a massive rally in Dharmasthala, demanding a central investigation into allegations of murders and rapes. The party criticized the Congress-led state government, questioned the special investigation team's credibility, and rallied for justice concerning a decade-old murder case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karnataka | Updated: 01-09-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 20:25 IST
BJP's Dharmasthala Rally Sparks Demand for Central Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday held a significant rally in Dharmasthala, calling for a central agency to investigate allegations of multiple murders, rapes, and burials in the temple town.

Nearly one lakh individuals from across Karnataka joined the demonstration, which the BJP labeled as a show of unity against what it views as an attempt to vilify the temple and its traditions. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, former Chief Minister Sadananda Gowda, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, and other senior leaders were present at the 'Dharmasthala Chalo' rally.

Speaking to the crowd, Vijayendra urged the Centre to transfer the case to either the CBI or the NIA, accusing the Congress government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, of failing to deliver justice to the Hindu community. He questioned the credibility of the state-formed Special Investigation Team (SIT) and assured the family of a girl, allegedly raped and murdered in 2012, of the party's continued push for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Birthday: Fatal Collision Claims Father's Life

Tragic Birthday: Fatal Collision Claims Father's Life

 India
2
France Braces for Political Upheaval Amid Potential Snap Elections

France Braces for Political Upheaval Amid Potential Snap Elections

 Global
3
UNHCR Faces Budget Cuts Amid Global Refugee Crisis

UNHCR Faces Budget Cuts Amid Global Refugee Crisis

 Global
4
Sumitra Mahajan's Strong Stand Against Misogyny in Politics

Sumitra Mahajan's Strong Stand Against Misogyny in Politics

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025