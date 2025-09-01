Bombay HC Orders Maratha Quota Protesters to Vacate Streets
The Bombay High Court has directed Maratha quota protesters, led by activist Manoj Jarange, to vacate Mumbai's streets by Tuesday noon. The protest, initially promised as peaceful, has caused significant disruption. The court criticized violations of protest conditions and instructed the government to implement appropriate measures.
The Bombay High Court has issued a directive to Maratha quota protesters, spearheaded by activist Manoj Jarange, mandating the evacuation of Mumbai's streets by noon on Tuesday. Initially pledged as a peaceful demonstration, the agitation has paralyzed the city, prompting judicial intervention during a special hearing.
Appalled by the protest's deviation from agreed terms, Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Gautam Ankhad underscored the absence of valid permissions and urged the Maharashtra government to initiate lawful actions. The court emphasized the necessity for protesters to restrict activities to the designated Azad Maidan.
Amid mounting tensions, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis affirmed adherence to the court's directives, amid ongoing deliberations to address the Maratha reservation issue. However, Cabinet Minister Chhagan Bhujbal expressed concerns over impacting existing OBC quotas, while Jarange, intensifying his hunger strike, continued to criticize the government's stance.
