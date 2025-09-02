Allegations of Political Collusion: AAP Accuses Congress of Backing BJP in Delhi Elections
The AAP has accused the Congress of colluding with the BJP to ensure its defeat in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. The Congress spent crores without actual campaigning, while AAP leaders claim the Congress high command endorsed this strategy. Congress denies these claims, labeling them baseless.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has sparked a political controversy by alleging that the Congress party covertly supported the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. According to AAP, Congress poured in significant funds without a visible campaign effort, purportedly to weaken the AAP and enable a BJP victory.
Rejecting these assertions, Delhi Pradesh Congress Media Cell Chairman Anil Bhardwaj described the allegations as unfounded and fabricated. He stated that Congress contested vigorously in every seat, aiming to emphasize the perceived misgovernance of both the AAP and the BJP-run municipal corporation.
AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj further accused the Congress high command, including party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, of approving this alleged strategy. AAP argues that Congress's actions were politically orchestrated to suppress regional parties, evidenced by the BJP's triumph in Delhi elections.
