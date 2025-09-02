Left Menu

Allegations of Political Collusion: AAP Accuses Congress of Backing BJP in Delhi Elections

The AAP has accused the Congress of colluding with the BJP to ensure its defeat in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. The Congress spent crores without actual campaigning, while AAP leaders claim the Congress high command endorsed this strategy. Congress denies these claims, labeling them baseless.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 00:28 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 00:28 IST
Allegations of Political Collusion: AAP Accuses Congress of Backing BJP in Delhi Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has sparked a political controversy by alleging that the Congress party covertly supported the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. According to AAP, Congress poured in significant funds without a visible campaign effort, purportedly to weaken the AAP and enable a BJP victory.

Rejecting these assertions, Delhi Pradesh Congress Media Cell Chairman Anil Bhardwaj described the allegations as unfounded and fabricated. He stated that Congress contested vigorously in every seat, aiming to emphasize the perceived misgovernance of both the AAP and the BJP-run municipal corporation.

AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj further accused the Congress high command, including party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, of approving this alleged strategy. AAP argues that Congress's actions were politically orchestrated to suppress regional parties, evidenced by the BJP's triumph in Delhi elections.

TRENDING

1
Ethanol Production Unrestricted: Boosting India's Biofuel Program

Ethanol Production Unrestricted: Boosting India's Biofuel Program

 India
2
Thrilling US Open Quarters: Osaka Dethrones Gauff, Swiatek Shines

Thrilling US Open Quarters: Osaka Dethrones Gauff, Swiatek Shines

 Global
3
Chicago Stands Strong: Resisting Federal Intervention

Chicago Stands Strong: Resisting Federal Intervention

 Global
4
Transfer Drama: Marc Guehi's Liverpool Move Collapses

Transfer Drama: Marc Guehi's Liverpool Move Collapses

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025