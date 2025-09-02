Judicial Ban on Casa Rosada Audio Recordings Intensifies Argentina's Political Scandal

A federal civil court judge in Argentina has issued a ban on Monday, preventing media outlets from disseminating audio recordings captured within the presidential palace. These tapes reportedly feature President Javier Milei's sister, intensifying the administration's struggle with corruption charges as elections loom.

Manuel Adorni, the presidential spokesperson, shared on social media that the court's order blocks the distribution of these audios through both media and online platforms. The government argued in federal court against what it describes as an illegal intelligence operation aimed at destabilizing the nation amid an election campaign.

The contents include private dialogues involving the president's sister, Karina Milei, who serves as chief of staff. The recordings have already surfaced on a streaming platform and come at a challenging time for Milei's administration, grappling with corruption allegations linked to earlier leaked recordings.