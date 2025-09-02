Left Menu

Judicial Ban on Casa Rosada Audio Recordings Intensifies Argentina's Political Scandal

A federal judge in Argentina has prohibited media from publishing audio recordings made at the presidential palace, involving the president's sister. The government claims these recordings, part of a broader investigation, aim to destabilize the country during elections, amidst corruption allegations against President Javier Milei's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 00:48 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 00:48 IST
Judicial Ban on Casa Rosada Audio Recordings Intensifies Argentina's Political Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal civil court judge in Argentina has issued a ban on Monday, preventing media outlets from disseminating audio recordings captured within the presidential palace. These tapes reportedly feature President Javier Milei's sister, intensifying the administration's struggle with corruption charges as elections loom.

Manuel Adorni, the presidential spokesperson, shared on social media that the court's order blocks the distribution of these audios through both media and online platforms. The government argued in federal court against what it describes as an illegal intelligence operation aimed at destabilizing the nation amid an election campaign.

The contents include private dialogues involving the president's sister, Karina Milei, who serves as chief of staff. The recordings have already surfaced on a streaming platform and come at a challenging time for Milei's administration, grappling with corruption allegations linked to earlier leaked recordings.

