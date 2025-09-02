Devastating Landslide Claims Lives in Darfur Village

A catastrophic landslide has claimed the lives of at least 1,000 residents in Sudan's Darfur region. The disaster occurred in Tarasin village, nestled in the Central Darfur's Marrah Mountains, after persistent heavy rainfall late in August.

The Sudan Liberation Movement-Army, the group controlling the area, disclosed the tragedy late Monday, stating that the village was completely destroyed and only one person survived.

The group has called upon the United Nations and international humanitarian organizations for urgent support to help recover the bodies and provide necessary aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)