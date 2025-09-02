Left Menu

Tensions Rise in West Bengal Assembly Over Migrant Harassment Motion

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition, was suspended for a day by the West Bengal Assembly Speaker for disrupting proceedings. The disruption occurred during a debate on Bengali migrant harassment. Adhikari was protesting Education Minister Bratya Basu's alleged remarks against the Indian Army. BJP legislators staged a walkout in protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-09-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 15:38 IST
Tensions Rise in West Bengal Assembly Over Migrant Harassment Motion
Suvendu Adhikari
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal Assembly witnessed a day of high drama as Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari faced suspension for disrupting a special session. Adhikari's actions came during a motion debate condemning alleged harassment of Bengali migrants in BJP-governed states.

Tensions escalated when Adhikari interrupted Education Minister Bratya Basu, alleging defamation of the Indian Army. Despite Adhikari's protests, Speaker Biman Banerjee refused to expunge Basu's comments, leading to Adhikari's suspension from the session, a decision met with approval by ruling party MLAs.

In response, BJP legislators marched out of the Assembly, shouting slogans against the TMC government. The controversy brewed further as Basu drew parallels between current events and the historical 1952 language movement, invoking a strong reaction from Adhikari outside the Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madhya Pradesh Police Trainees Engage in Village Outreach for Community Connection

Madhya Pradesh Police Trainees Engage in Village Outreach for Community Conn...

 India
2
Unified Learning Spaces: Transforming ECCE with Co-located Anganwadis

Unified Learning Spaces: Transforming ECCE with Co-located Anganwadis

 India
3
BCCI Seeks New Sponsors Amid Online Gaming Ban

BCCI Seeks New Sponsors Amid Online Gaming Ban

 India
4
Stamp Duty Relief Boosts Property Settlement in Uttar Pradesh

Stamp Duty Relief Boosts Property Settlement in Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025