Tensions Rise in West Bengal Assembly Over Migrant Harassment Motion

The West Bengal Assembly witnessed a day of high drama as Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari faced suspension for disrupting a special session. Adhikari's actions came during a motion debate condemning alleged harassment of Bengali migrants in BJP-governed states.

Tensions escalated when Adhikari interrupted Education Minister Bratya Basu, alleging defamation of the Indian Army. Despite Adhikari's protests, Speaker Biman Banerjee refused to expunge Basu's comments, leading to Adhikari's suspension from the session, a decision met with approval by ruling party MLAs.

In response, BJP legislators marched out of the Assembly, shouting slogans against the TMC government. The controversy brewed further as Basu drew parallels between current events and the historical 1952 language movement, invoking a strong reaction from Adhikari outside the Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)