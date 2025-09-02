Congress Faces Crucial Deadline as Partisan Tensions Rise

The U.S. Congress reconvenes on Tuesday with a critical mission: to ensure government funding and prevent a potential shutdown. Historically, this has been a challenging task for lawmakers.

Divergent priorities have deepened partisan tensions, not least due to President Donald Trump's fiscal policies, which have irked Democrats. These policies include the reallocation of previously approved funds and tax legislation threatening healthcare coverage for millions. The $1.8 trillion discretionary spending plan remains a contentious issue, further complicated by debates over Jeffrey Epstein-related disclosures and federal security measures in the capital.

With mid-September as the deadline, Republican and Democratic lawmakers are at an impasse over fiscal strategies and governance. Both parties are strategizing to leverage this deadline, especially concerning budget negotiations. The situation depicts the political gridlock and fiscal challenges Congress needs to address urgently.

(With inputs from agencies.)