Left Menu

Union Minister Criticizes Telangana CM's Remarks on Naxalism

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemned Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's remarks on Naxalism, labeling it as a philosophy. He criticized Reddy for disrespecting those killed by Naxal violence, questioning whether Telangana's Home Minister should respect the police's sacrifices. The Union aims to eradicate extremism by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-09-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 15:58 IST
Union Minister Criticizes Telangana CM's Remarks on Naxalism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar has launched a critique against Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for describing Naxalism as a philosophy. Kumar expressed his views on the matter via social media, arguing that Reddy's comments insult the memory of the thousands victimized by Naxal violence.

In context, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had previously accused B Sudershan Reddy, the Opposition's Vice Presidential candidate, of supporting Naxalism by referencing the Salwa Judum judgment. Reddy, on his part, indicated that Naxalism is a philosophy open to debate, not eradication through force.

Kumar further signaled concern over former Naxalites' presence in Telangana's political and educational spheres. He alleged this to be a conspiracy to influence the state's youth, while reiterating the resolve to eliminate extremism by 2026, underlining the priority of democracy over violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madhya Pradesh Police Trainees Engage in Village Outreach for Community Connection

Madhya Pradesh Police Trainees Engage in Village Outreach for Community Conn...

 India
2
Unified Learning Spaces: Transforming ECCE with Co-located Anganwadis

Unified Learning Spaces: Transforming ECCE with Co-located Anganwadis

 India
3
BCCI Seeks New Sponsors Amid Online Gaming Ban

BCCI Seeks New Sponsors Amid Online Gaming Ban

 India
4
Stamp Duty Relief Boosts Property Settlement in Uttar Pradesh

Stamp Duty Relief Boosts Property Settlement in Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025