Union Minister Criticizes Telangana CM's Remarks on Naxalism

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar has launched a critique against Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for describing Naxalism as a philosophy. Kumar expressed his views on the matter via social media, arguing that Reddy's comments insult the memory of the thousands victimized by Naxal violence.

In context, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had previously accused B Sudershan Reddy, the Opposition's Vice Presidential candidate, of supporting Naxalism by referencing the Salwa Judum judgment. Reddy, on his part, indicated that Naxalism is a philosophy open to debate, not eradication through force.

Kumar further signaled concern over former Naxalites' presence in Telangana's political and educational spheres. He alleged this to be a conspiracy to influence the state's youth, while reiterating the resolve to eliminate extremism by 2026, underlining the priority of democracy over violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)