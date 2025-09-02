Left Menu

Kim Jong Un's Beijing Visit: A Symbol of Strategic Unity

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un has arrived in Beijing for a significant diplomatic visit. He was welcomed by Chinese officials and is set to attend a military parade alongside Chinese and Russian leaders. The event may symbolize a unified stance against the United States.

Updated: 02-09-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 18:00 IST
Kim Jong Un
  Country:
  South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has touched down in Beijing, marking a significant diplomatic moment as reported by the Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday.

Kim was warmly welcomed at the Beijing railway station by high-ranking Chinese officials, as he stepped out, donning a classic black suit with a red tie. China's Xinhua news agency captured the moment with a photograph of Kim smiling as he descended from his train.

Kim's visit includes attending a military parade on Wednesday, alongside China's and Russia's leaders. Experts suggest this gathering could showcase trilateral unity potentially countering the United States' influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

