Kim Jong Un's Beijing Visit: A Symbol of Strategic Unity

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has touched down in Beijing, marking a significant diplomatic moment as reported by the Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday.

Kim was warmly welcomed at the Beijing railway station by high-ranking Chinese officials, as he stepped out, donning a classic black suit with a red tie. China's Xinhua news agency captured the moment with a photograph of Kim smiling as he descended from his train.

Kim's visit includes attending a military parade on Wednesday, alongside China's and Russia's leaders. Experts suggest this gathering could showcase trilateral unity potentially countering the United States' influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)