Akhilesh Yadav's Strategy to Weaken BJP in Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav asserted on Tuesday that his party significantly weakened the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Vowing to oust BJP from Uttar Pradesh in the 2027 assembly polls, Yadav emphasized the critical national interest in removing BJP from power.

Yadav addressed party leaders and workers in a rally, urging them to work diligently to ensure a win in the upcoming state elections. The SP, winning 37 seats, along with other INDIA bloc parties, secured 44 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, while BJP won only 33 in 2024.

Akhilesh Yadav also criticized the BJP-led state government for peak injustice and lawlessness, highlighting issues such as mob lynching and misuse of police. He called for vigilance against BJP's communal politics, urging SP leaders to strengthen their base to protect democracy and constitutional rights.