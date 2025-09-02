BJP Protests Against Rahul Gandhi's Remarks Targeting Modi

BJP leaders and supporters staged a protest in Jaipur on Tuesday, vehemently opposing derogatory remarks allegedly made by Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother during a recent rally.

Amit Goyal, BJP Jaipur district president, condemned the remarks, asserting they insult not just one individual but all mothers and disrespect Indian culture.

Protesters, including prominent BJP figures and women's activists, expressed outrage with slogans and placards, denouncing Congress and reinforcing the importance of respecting mothers to uphold cultural values.