DMK's Promises: A Record of Fulfillment and Forward-Thinking Initiatives
The DMK government in Tamil Nadu, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, has fulfilled 364 out of the 505 promises made during the 2021 Assembly election. Highlighting flagship programs not in the original manifesto, Stalin emphasizes a governance approach marked by accessibility, accountability, and sustainability.
The DMK government in Tamil Nadu has met 364 of the 505 assurances outlined during the 2021 Assembly election, as announced by Chief Minister M K Stalin. This accomplishment underscores the administration's commitment to its electoral promises.
Chief Minister M K Stalin, who also serves as the DMK president, revealed that while 364 promises have been fulfilled, 40 additional pledges are currently under review. The thrust of these efforts represents the Dravidian model's governance style.
Stalin touted initiatives like #CMBreakfastScheme and #NaanMudhalvan that operate beyond the manifesto's initial scope. Despite challenges such as financial mismanagement by past regimes and external pressures, the DMK government has maintained accessibility, accountability, and sustainability as its governance hallmarks.
