Left Menu

DMK's Promises: A Record of Fulfillment and Forward-Thinking Initiatives

The DMK government in Tamil Nadu, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, has fulfilled 364 out of the 505 promises made during the 2021 Assembly election. Highlighting flagship programs not in the original manifesto, Stalin emphasizes a governance approach marked by accessibility, accountability, and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 02-09-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 22:20 IST
DMK's Promises: A Record of Fulfillment and Forward-Thinking Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The DMK government in Tamil Nadu has met 364 of the 505 assurances outlined during the 2021 Assembly election, as announced by Chief Minister M K Stalin. This accomplishment underscores the administration's commitment to its electoral promises.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, who also serves as the DMK president, revealed that while 364 promises have been fulfilled, 40 additional pledges are currently under review. The thrust of these efforts represents the Dravidian model's governance style.

Stalin touted initiatives like #CMBreakfastScheme and #NaanMudhalvan that operate beyond the manifesto's initial scope. Despite challenges such as financial mismanagement by past regimes and external pressures, the DMK government has maintained accessibility, accountability, and sustainability as its governance hallmarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kashmir on Alert Amid Heavy Rains Forecast

Kashmir on Alert Amid Heavy Rains Forecast

 India
2
Leadership Shake-Up at Nestle: CEO Laurent Freixe Dismissed Amid Scandal

Leadership Shake-Up at Nestle: CEO Laurent Freixe Dismissed Amid Scandal

 Global
3
Minister's Generous Donation to Aid Flood Relief in Jammu and Kashmir

Minister's Generous Donation to Aid Flood Relief in Jammu and Kashmir

 India
4
Odisha Police Uncover Illegal Cattle Transport: 22 Cattle Found Dead

Odisha Police Uncover Illegal Cattle Transport: 22 Cattle Found Dead

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025