Judge Halts Trump's Military Deployment in California

In a significant legal decision, a federal judge has halted the Trump administration's use of military forces to combat crime in California, arguing it contravenes the Posse Comitatus Act. This ruling is a response to the administration's June deployment of 4,000 National Guard and 700 Marines to Los Angeles.

Judge Charles Breyer's ruling critiqued the administration's actions as an overreach of executive power that risked blurring lines between military and law enforcement roles, a sentiment echoing among critics concerned about militarization's impact on civil society.

The decision comes amid President Trump's plans to extend military presence to cities like Chicago and Baltimore, positioning federal intervention as essential. However, California leaders argue it undermines state authority and voter autonomy, linking ongoing troop deployments to potential election interference.