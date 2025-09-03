Left Menu

Xi Jinping's Grand Parade: Power on Display Amid Global Tensions

China's President Xi Jinping oversaw a monumental military parade, marking 80 years since Japan's World War II defeat. Attended by Russia's Putin and North Korea's Kim, the event showcased China's military prowess and symbolized its global ambitions amidst challenging international relations, particularly with the U.S. under Donald Trump's policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 09:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic show of force, Chinese President Xi Jinping presided over the largest military parade in China's history, signaling the country's ambitions to the world. Held at Tiananmen Square, the event marked the 80th anniversary of Japan's World War II surrender, with notable attendance by Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

The parade unfolded amid strained global relations, particularly due to U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policies. Xi emphasized the global choice between peace and war, while interactions with Putin and Kim suggested emerging alliances amid Asia-Pacific tensions.

The event not only aimed to impress the international audience but also to invigorate national pride. As Xi's leadership faces both achievements and challenges within the military landscape, analysts are closely watching the evolving defense relations and geopolitical strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

