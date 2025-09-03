Nawrocki and Trump: The Stakes of US-Poland Ties

Poland's new President, Karol Nawrocki, is set for a pivotal visit to the White House this week, aiming to boost ties with President Donald Trump. Central to the visit is maintaining US military presence in Poland as tensions simmer in Eastern Europe.

This marks Nawrocki's first international trip since assuming office, following an endorsement from Trump during Poland's recent elections. The ex-boxer and historian hopes to solidify ties with Trump, critical amidst Warsaw's geopolitical challenges, particularly concerning Russia and Ukraine.

As Trump faces hurdles in facilitating talks between Russia's Putin and Ukraine's Zelenskyy, the meeting's outcome could determine the continued American military presence in Poland, a key deterrent to Russian aggression.