Political Tensions Surge as BJP Leader Arrested for Vandalism

In a significant political development, BJP leader Rakesh Singh was apprehended for allegedly participating in vandalising the Congress' West Bengal headquarters in Kolkata. The arrest followed a manhunt since the August 29 incident at Bidhan Bhavan.

Police sources revealed that Singh was arrested from a housing complex in Tangra, where he had been hiding. He faces charges related to the defacing of cutouts of Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, and destruction of party flags.

The arrest follows heightened tensions, as Singh had previously released a video threatening police and verbally attacking West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.