Historic Handshake: Officials Meet Amidst Korean Tensions

In a rare diplomatic encounter, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shook hands with Woo Won-shik, the Speaker of South Korea's National Assembly, at a military parade in China. The event commemorated Japan's formal surrender during World War Two, with Woo representing South Korea.

The meeting marked a significant moment as Woo, alongside President Lee Jae Myung, advocated for renewed dialogue between Seoul and Pyongyang amidst strained relations. North Korea, however, has shown reluctance to engage in talks.

In Beijing, Woo had a brief meeting with President Vladimir Putin, who inquired if any messages could be passed to Kim. Woo emphasized the importance of building peace on the Korean Peninsula despite the challenging circumstances. Several South Korean lawmakers accompanied Woo, including a politician with a history of facilitating inter-Korean talks.

