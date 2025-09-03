Left Menu

Historic Handshake: Officials Meet Amidst Korean Tensions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik shook hands during a military parade in China. The event aimed to commemorate Japan's World War Two surrender. Despite efforts for dialogue, North Korea remains resistant to talks, though peace on the Korean Peninsula is emphasized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 13:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a rare diplomatic encounter, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shook hands with Woo Won-shik, the Speaker of South Korea's National Assembly, at a military parade in China. The event commemorated Japan's formal surrender during World War Two, with Woo representing South Korea.

The meeting marked a significant moment as Woo, alongside President Lee Jae Myung, advocated for renewed dialogue between Seoul and Pyongyang amidst strained relations. North Korea, however, has shown reluctance to engage in talks.

In Beijing, Woo had a brief meeting with President Vladimir Putin, who inquired if any messages could be passed to Kim. Woo emphasized the importance of building peace on the Korean Peninsula despite the challenging circumstances. Several South Korean lawmakers accompanied Woo, including a politician with a history of facilitating inter-Korean talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

