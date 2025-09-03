Left Menu

Kremlin Dismisses German Chancellor's Ukraine Peace Proposal

The Kremlin has dismissed German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's suggestions for Ukraine peace talks. Merz's remarks, labeling Putin as a war criminal, were deemed 'unfavorable' by Moscow. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said such opinions could not be considered following Merz's strong statements against Putin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 03-09-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 15:52 IST
  • Russia

The Kremlin addressed accusations against Russian forces in Ukraine on Wednesday, dismissing German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's stance on peace negotiations.

Merz's recent statement labeling President Vladimir Putin as 'perhaps the most serious war criminal of our time' prompted Moscow to label his views as 'unfavorable.'

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the suggestion of Geneva as a venue for peace talks, citing the inappropriateness of considering Merz's recent opinions amid such strong allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

