The Kremlin addressed accusations against Russian forces in Ukraine on Wednesday, dismissing German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's stance on peace negotiations.

Merz's recent statement labeling President Vladimir Putin as 'perhaps the most serious war criminal of our time' prompted Moscow to label his views as 'unfavorable.'

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the suggestion of Geneva as a venue for peace talks, citing the inappropriateness of considering Merz's recent opinions amid such strong allegations.

