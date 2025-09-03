Coalition of the Willing Eyes U.S. President for Ukraine Support Talks
Countries in the 'coalition of the willing' meeting in Paris are considering inviting U.S. President Donald Trump to join Ukraine support talks. A German spokesperson indicated deliberations are underway for his participation, stressing the importance of U.S. involvement in the hybrid meeting.
In a recent development, participating nations in the 'coalition of the willing' are contemplating inviting U.S. President Donald Trump to a critical meeting on Ukraine support, scheduled in Paris on Thursday.
According to a German government spokesperson, discussions are ongoing regarding incorporating President Trump into the hybrid call to bolster the coalition's efforts and international involvement.
Although no official decision has been made, the move underscores the perceived importance of having U.S. leadership actively engaged in the talks, reflecting a strategic push to enhance support for Ukraine.
