Nishad Party Solidifies Alliance with BJP Amid Speculation

Sanjay Nishad, the leader of the Nishad Party, affirmed the party's strong alliance with the BJP, dismissing reports of discord. Despite speculation about a potential split, Nishad reinforced the partnership, though he urged action against internal detractors and highlighted the fisherfolk community's demand for SC status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 03-09-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:56 IST
Sanjay Nishad
  • Country:
  • India

Nishad Party chief and Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad has categorically denied any rift with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reaffirming his party's dedication to the ruling coalition.

Speaking after delivering aid to flood-stricken families, Nishad dismissed claims of potential defection, attributing such rumors to BJP entries from opposition parties like SP, BSP, and Congress.

While voicing support for the BJP, Nishad also pushed for Scheduled Caste status for the fisherfolk community, essential for continued alliance support in future elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

