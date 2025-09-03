Left Menu

Putin Responds to German Chancellor's War Criminal Accusations

Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized German Chancellor Friedrich Merz for attempting to avoid the West's responsibility in Ukraine, following Merz's accusation of Putin as a war criminal. Merz labeled Putin as potentially the most serious war criminal of our time, asserting there should be no leniency for such figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 03-09-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 19:44 IST
Putin Responds to German Chancellor's War Criminal Accusations
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has fired back at German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, accusing him of evading the West's culpability in Ukraine's ongoing turmoil. This exchange follows Merz's remarks labeling Putin as potentially the most serious war criminal of modern times.

Merz, in an interview with broadcaster ProSieben.Sat1, argued that Vladimir Putin embodies the gravest form of wartime criminality in contemporary history, advocating for zero tolerance toward such figures.

The diplomatic spat highlights deep-seated tensions between Russia and Western powers over the situation in Ukraine, casting a spotlight on the international community's response to Russian actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alphabet's Victory: Google Retains Monopoly Edge Post-Antitrust Ruling

Alphabet's Victory: Google Retains Monopoly Edge Post-Antitrust Ruling

 Global
2
Haryana's Swift Response to Incessant Rains: Ensuring Waterlogged Districts are Served

Haryana's Swift Response to Incessant Rains: Ensuring Waterlogged Districts ...

 India
3
GST Reforms to Impact Consumer Goods, Business Compliance, and Economy

GST Reforms to Impact Consumer Goods, Business Compliance, and Economy

 India
4
Fatal Feud: Old Enmity Turns Deadly in Adalhat

Fatal Feud: Old Enmity Turns Deadly in Adalhat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025