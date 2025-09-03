Putin Responds to German Chancellor's War Criminal Accusations
Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized German Chancellor Friedrich Merz for attempting to avoid the West's responsibility in Ukraine, following Merz's accusation of Putin as a war criminal. Merz labeled Putin as potentially the most serious war criminal of our time, asserting there should be no leniency for such figures.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has fired back at German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, accusing him of evading the West's culpability in Ukraine's ongoing turmoil. This exchange follows Merz's remarks labeling Putin as potentially the most serious war criminal of modern times.
Merz, in an interview with broadcaster ProSieben.Sat1, argued that Vladimir Putin embodies the gravest form of wartime criminality in contemporary history, advocating for zero tolerance toward such figures.
The diplomatic spat highlights deep-seated tensions between Russia and Western powers over the situation in Ukraine, casting a spotlight on the international community's response to Russian actions.
