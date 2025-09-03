Russian President Vladimir Putin has fired back at German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, accusing him of evading the West's culpability in Ukraine's ongoing turmoil. This exchange follows Merz's remarks labeling Putin as potentially the most serious war criminal of modern times.

Merz, in an interview with broadcaster ProSieben.Sat1, argued that Vladimir Putin embodies the gravest form of wartime criminality in contemporary history, advocating for zero tolerance toward such figures.

The diplomatic spat highlights deep-seated tensions between Russia and Western powers over the situation in Ukraine, casting a spotlight on the international community's response to Russian actions.

