Putin Extends Invitation to Trump for Moscow Visit
Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended an invitation to U.S. President Donald Trump to visit Russia. The invitation was extended during their meeting in Alaska, although no plans for the visit are currently in the works.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that he had invited U.S. President Donald Trump to visit Russia. Despite the offer, no concrete preparations for such a visit have been initiated at this time.
The invitation came during their meeting last month in Alaska, where the leaders wrapped up their joint press appearance.
Putin ended the meeting with the remark, delivered in English, 'next time in Moscow.'
