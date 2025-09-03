Left Menu

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Coup Charges and Potential 40-Year Sentence

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is accused of plotting a coup after losing the 2022 election. His trial, overseen by Justice Alexandre de Moraes, faces criticism for restricted defense rights. If convicted, Bolsonaro could face over 40 years in prison, a potential first for a Brazilian president.

Bolsonaro

In a landmark trial that could reshape Brazilian politics, former President Jair Bolsonaro is facing charges of plotting a coup following his 2022 election loss. His lawyer argues that proceedings have violated Bolsonaro's right to a fair defense, citing limited evidence access and accelerated trial schedules.

Controversy surrounds the trial, with accusations of biases and international ramifications. U.S. President Donald Trump has labeled the trial a 'witch hunt' and imposed tariffs on Brazilian goods, further complicating the geopolitical landscape. The trial's outcome could result in a historic prison sentence for Bolsonaro.

Despite the defense's claims of insufficient evidence, especially regarding Bolsonaro's connection to the 2023 Brasilia riots, the Supreme Court is pressing forward. With former colleagues and even close family questioning the trial's fairness, the case highlights Brazil's deep political divisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

