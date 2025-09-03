Trump Pledges Continued U.S. Military Presence in Poland
U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that American troops will continue to be stationed in Poland and is open to sending more if necessary. This announcement came during a meeting with Polish President Karol Nawrocki, amidst ongoing discussions about U.S. military presence in Europe.
In a significant announcement during a diplomatic meeting, U.S. President Donald Trump assured that American troops will remain stationed in Poland. The statement, made Wednesday, comes amidst recurring discussions about U.S. military positioning in Europe.
President Trump discussed the matter with Polish President Karol Nawrocki, who was visiting the U.S. The conversation focused on the strategic importance of the U.S. military presence in Poland, a topic that has been pivotal since Trump took office.
Although the idea of reducing U.S. troop numbers in Europe has frequently been floated, Trump's assurances underscore a commitment to maintaining, and even possibly increasing, the military footprint in Poland if deemed necessary.
