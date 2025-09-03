Left Menu

Trump Considers Federal Troops to Combat Crime in Louisiana

President Donald Trump indicated he might deploy federal troops to Louisiana to address crime issues, following a similar strategy in Washington. Trump mentioned the possibility during a meeting with Polish President Karol Nawrocki, highlighting New Orleans as a potential focus point to resolve crime challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-09-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 21:40 IST
Trump Considers Federal Troops to Combat Crime in Louisiana
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Amid heightened discussions on national security, President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday the potential deployment of federal troops to Louisiana to tackle escalating crime rates, mirroring recent actions in Washington.

During an official meeting with Polish President Karol Nawrocki, Trump disclosed plans that target major cities with crime issues, specifically mentioning New Orleans as a possible intervention site.

"A deployment to Louisiana could be next on the agenda, with New Orleans being a critical focus," Trump stated, aiming for a rapid improvement within two weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Relentless Rains Devastate Pilibhit: Rising Floods Threaten Lives and Livelihoods

Relentless Rains Devastate Pilibhit: Rising Floods Threaten Lives and Liveli...

 India
2
India and Korea Draw in Super 4 Stage Thriller

India and Korea Draw in Super 4 Stage Thriller

 India
3
Massive Online Betting Scandal: Unveiling the Veerendra Network

Massive Online Betting Scandal: Unveiling the Veerendra Network

 India
4
European Equities Boosted Amid Bond Market Stability

European Equities Boosted Amid Bond Market Stability

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025