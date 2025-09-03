Trump Considers Federal Troops to Combat Crime in Louisiana

Amid heightened discussions on national security, President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday the potential deployment of federal troops to Louisiana to tackle escalating crime rates, mirroring recent actions in Washington.

During an official meeting with Polish President Karol Nawrocki, Trump disclosed plans that target major cities with crime issues, specifically mentioning New Orleans as a possible intervention site.

"A deployment to Louisiana could be next on the agenda, with New Orleans being a critical focus," Trump stated, aiming for a rapid improvement within two weeks.

