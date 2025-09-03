Left Menu

SIR Strives to Strike Out Infiltrators from Voter Rolls in West Bengal

Senior BJP leader Sunil Bansal emphasizes the necessity of a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal to eliminate infiltrators. He accuses the Trinamool Congress of protecting illegal voters for political gains. The revision mirrors a similar exercise recently conducted in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-09-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 22:09 IST
Senior BJP leader Sunil Bansal has declared that implementing a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in West Bengal will be a 'Maha Sangram,' although necessary, to remove infiltrators from voter lists.

Bansal accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of opposing the revision to protect 'illegal voters' for political gains, asserting that only Indian citizens are entitled to vote as per the Constitution.

While BJP demands for the revision grow, the Election Commission has yet to announce a formal decision, even as speculation mounts that it may occur ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

