Diplomatic Tensions: Russia Denies GPS Jamming Allegations

Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, has firmly dismissed accusations that Russia was involved in the GPS interference of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's airplane.

Speaking on Thursday, Zakharova described the claims as fake and born out of paranoia.

The incident, which allegedly took place while von der Leyen was traveling to Bulgaria on Sunday, was flagged by an EU spokesperson who suggested Russian interference was suspected.

