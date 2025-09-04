Trump's Commitment to Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

In a bid to advance peace, U.S. President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his dedication to mediating an agreement between Russia and Ukraine. Despite growing skepticism over direct negotiations, Trump maintains dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

During a phone interview with CBS News, Trump expressed his confidence in eventual progress. "I've been watching it, I've been seeing it, and I've been talking about it with President Putin and President Zelenskiy," he confirmed to the network.

While admitting that an immediate breakthrough is not yet on the horizon, Trump optimistically stated: "Something is going to happen. We are going to get it done." His remarks suggest commitment as both nations remain under global scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)