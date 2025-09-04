Left Menu

Trump's Commitment to Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

Donald Trump remains dedicated to securing a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, despite current uncertainties surrounding direct discussions between leaders Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskiy. He expressed optimism about the situation evolving in due course, stating ongoing communications with both presidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 10:11 IST
Trump's Commitment to Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to advance peace, U.S. President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his dedication to mediating an agreement between Russia and Ukraine. Despite growing skepticism over direct negotiations, Trump maintains dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

During a phone interview with CBS News, Trump expressed his confidence in eventual progress. "I've been watching it, I've been seeing it, and I've been talking about it with President Putin and President Zelenskiy," he confirmed to the network.

While admitting that an immediate breakthrough is not yet on the horizon, Trump optimistically stated: "Something is going to happen. We are going to get it done." His remarks suggest commitment as both nations remain under global scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Xi Jinping Praises Slovakia's Commitment to China

Xi Jinping Praises Slovakia's Commitment to China

 China
2
There has been illegal felling of trees leading to disasters in states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and J-K: SC.

There has been illegal felling of trees leading to disasters in states like ...

 India
3
Peru's Former President Toledo Sentenced Again For Corruption

Peru's Former President Toledo Sentenced Again For Corruption

 Peru
4
Bird Strike Grounds Air India Express Flight

Bird Strike Grounds Air India Express Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025